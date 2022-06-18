Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover

File Footage

Selena Gomez opened up on posing for an old album cover sans clothes that made her feel “ashamed” of herself.



In The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable, the Only Murders in the Building star along with Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Bridget Everett discussed the challenges they faced as women in entertainment industry.

During their conversation, Gomez talked about the “unfair” treatment she received from the public and how she was objectified at a very young age.

The 29-year-old actor and singer told the group, “I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it.”

“I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on,” she said before adding, “And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself.”

The Love You Like a Love Song hit-maker explained that cover of the album felt unnatural to her as she noted that she likes to feel beautiful, adding, “but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”

Gomez did not mention the album name whose cover was in discussion, however, she did a shoot in 2015 without clothes for her second studio album, Revival.