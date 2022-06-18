 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children
Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children 

Hollywood actress, filmmaker and UNHCR Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie has once again expressed her concerns for the children of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Eternals star, 47, shared a detailed note revealing how the children in Ukraine were being affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.


She stated that children account for 30% of the population but represent 41% of all forcibly displaced people.

“Children bear the greatest consequences from war,” she began. “A collective effort to address the physical and emotional manifestations from trauma must meet not only the needs of children in Ukraine but also in Afghanistan, Yemen and so many other often forgotten conflicts that are funded far below levels adequate to meet children’s needs,” she added.

The Salt actress, who also paid a visit to internally displaced refugees in the Ukrainian city of Lviv in May, further stated that, “Local and community-led organizations are innovating new ways to connect children with tools to learn, and nutrition to grow, to help protect them from the worst outcomes of this war, but the global humanitarian response can and must be stronger to ensure this generation of kids have the resources they need to begin healing (sic).” 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover
Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man
Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home
Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'
BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson avoiding to meet son with Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson avoiding to meet son with Maralee Nichols
Selena Gomez says Britney Spears wedding was a ‘beautiful’ affair

Selena Gomez says Britney Spears wedding was a ‘beautiful’ affair
Tyler Sanders of ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ dies at 18

Tyler Sanders of ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ dies at 18
'Wannabe' movie star Amber Heard 'unaware' she has lost the trial: Watch

'Wannabe' movie star Amber Heard 'unaware' she has lost the trial: Watch
Harry Styles and Adele turned down invitation to perform at Queen’s Jubilee concert, report

Harry Styles and Adele turned down invitation to perform at Queen’s Jubilee concert, report

Khloé Kardashian believes re-watching Tristan’s scandal unfold was ‘therapy' for her

Khloé Kardashian believes re-watching Tristan’s scandal unfold was ‘therapy' for her

Latest

view all