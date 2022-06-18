 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans speculations
Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Johnny Depp has been surrounded by speculations that he's moved to the United States for Serbia after the bombshell trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Social media is buzzing with Depp ‘leaving USA’ posts as the actor’s old clip which was filmed during his stay in Serbia where he received an award.

In the viral TikTok video, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is seen giving statements that he’s considering leaving the USA.

However, the rumours are not true as Depp visited Belgrade, Serbia, to receive an award by President Aleksandar Vučić for his “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world” in February 2022.

“I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vučić, and this medal of merit. If I am given the honour to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me,” he said.

He further added: “I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it, I like a re-beginning. And I would love for that beginning to start here in Serbia if you’ll have me.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?
Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter
Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her

Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her
Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview
Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider

Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider
Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover
Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man
Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home
Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'
BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

BTS member Jimin talks being ‘guilty’ towards ARMY

Latest

view all