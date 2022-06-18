Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr

Georgina Rodriguez penned a heartwarming note to celebrate her beau Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr’s 12th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the model unveiled never-before-seen pictures of the Manchester United star styling his son’s hair.

She also added ten other pictures of the family enjoying their best time as they flew off to the Spanish island for a lavish getaway.



"Wishing you a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments,” she captioned the post.

"Your mum, dad and siblings will continue walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying life with your hand in hand,” Rodriguez continued.

"We are so proud of the great little man you are becoming,” she added. "We love you infinity."