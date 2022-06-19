Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez is the new sensation after the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez, during the trial, led fans to start dreaming about her future. Depp's fans began selling merchandise promoting Vasquez's 2024 candidacy.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's supporters printed the phrases "Camille Vasquez for President" or "Vasquez 2024" on T-shirts, hats, and other items.

Responding to it, the charming and smart lawyer said she has no interest in running for office. Nevertheless, she became a famous personality in the celebrity world.



Camille Vasquez has become a household name since she successfully represented Johnny Depp. there were also rumours and speculations that she could replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.