 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Will Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez is the new sensation after the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez, during the trial, led fans to start dreaming about her future. Depp's fans began selling merchandise promoting Vasquez's 2024 candidacy.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's supporters printed the phrases "Camille Vasquez for President" or "Vasquez 2024" on T-shirts, hats, and other items.

Responding to it, the charming and smart lawyer said she has no interest in running for office. Nevertheless, she became a famous personality in the celebrity world.

Camille Vasquez has become a household name since she successfully represented Johnny Depp. there were also rumours and speculations that she could replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man

Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man
Prince Andrew's chance to return to royal fold seems dim

Prince Andrew's chance to return to royal fold seems dim
Amber Heard claims a 'binder' of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict

Amber Heard claims a 'binder' of therapist’s notes could have led jurors to reach a different verdict
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston reflects on Last Episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap

Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap
Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala

Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala
Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr

Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans swooning over her heartfelt wish for Cristiano Jr
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?
Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move

Prince Harry and Meghan left William's plans in tatters with their shocking move
Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations
Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Latest

view all