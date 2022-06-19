 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate did not 'cosy up to' Prince Harry for possible 'damage'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Prince William, Kate did not cosy up to Prince Harry after irreparable damage
Prince William, Kate did not 'cosy up to' Prince Harry after 'irreparable damage' 

Prince William and Kate Middleton had important reasons for not reaching out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge refrained from being seen with the Sussexes during Queen Platinum Jubilee for their controversial image.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, expert Niel Sean claimed: "A lot of people questioned why didn't Kate and William reach out and make contact.

"After all they were very close brothers and Prince William is about to hit 40.

"There's one big problem that William really can't get over as with his father, Prince Charles and that is the forthcoming book deal that Harry has looming that he's refusing to release any details of it.

"William doesn't really want to be seen cosying up to someone who could possibly be doing irreparable damage to the monarchy."

It was earlier reported that Harry and Meghan invited the future King and Queen Consort to their daughter Lili's first birthday- an invite they rejected for their royal engagements.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'has to explain' Briton boos to paymaster Netflix: 'Mixed bag'

Meghan Markle 'has to explain' Briton boos to paymaster Netflix: 'Mixed bag'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on titles in their 'California sunshine'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on titles in their 'California sunshine'
Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday

Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday
Bilal Maqsood teams up with Shae Gill for new project

Bilal Maqsood teams up with Shae Gill for new project

Story behind Eminem'-Amber Heard diss track revealed

Story behind Eminem'-Amber Heard diss track revealed

Prince William wishes people on Father's Day

Prince William wishes people on Father's Day

Duchess Camilla tries not to offend Harry and William in rare remarks about her past

Duchess Camilla tries not to offend Harry and William in rare remarks about her past

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in latest picture with boyfriend

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in latest picture with boyfriend

Meghan Markle witnesses Prince Harry's defeat in polo match

Meghan Markle witnesses Prince Harry's defeat in polo match

How Elon Musk and Amber Heard's romantic journey came to an end?

How Elon Musk and Amber Heard's romantic journey came to an end?
Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?

Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez run for US president in 2024?
Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man

Khloe Kardashian responds to dating rumours with another man

Latest

view all