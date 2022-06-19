 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Reuters

Two actors on Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ killed in road accident in Mexico

By
Reuters

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Two actors on Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ killed in road accident in Mexico
Two actors on Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ killed in road accident in Mexico

Two actors from the Netflix's original series "The Chosen One" were killed and six people injured in a road accident on Mexico's Baja California Sur peninsula, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Actors Raymundo Gurdano and Juan Francisco Aguilar died in the accident on Thursday, the report said citing the company.

"The Chosen One" is a Brazilian thriller series first launched in 2019, based on a comic book series 'American Jesus'.

Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth misses another royal event over mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth misses another royal event over mobility issues
Prince Andrew 'fuming' with Prince Charles, William as they block royal comeback

Prince Andrew 'fuming' with Prince Charles, William as they block royal comeback
Amber Heard daughter Oonagh is 'financial insurance' against ex Elon Musk: Source

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh is 'financial insurance' against ex Elon Musk: Source
Meghan Markle 'has to explain' Briton boos to paymaster Netflix: 'Mixed bag'

Meghan Markle 'has to explain' Briton boos to paymaster Netflix: 'Mixed bag'
Prince William, Kate did not 'cosy up to' Prince Harry for possible 'damage'

Prince William, Kate did not 'cosy up to' Prince Harry for possible 'damage'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on titles in their 'California sunshine'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on titles in their 'California sunshine'
Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday

Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday
Bilal Maqsood teams up with Shae Gill for new project

Bilal Maqsood teams up with Shae Gill for new project

Story behind Eminem'-Amber Heard diss track revealed

Story behind Eminem'-Amber Heard diss track revealed

Prince William wishes people on Father's Day

Prince William wishes people on Father's Day

Duchess Camilla tries not to offend Harry and William in rare remarks about her past

Duchess Camilla tries not to offend Harry and William in rare remarks about her past

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in latest picture with boyfriend

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in latest picture with boyfriend

Latest

view all