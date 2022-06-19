 
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Sam Asghari wants Marvel role after getting married to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is reportedly on his way to win bread for his family after he walked down the aisle with Britney Spears. 

The 28-year-old personal trainer has helmed minor roles on TV including Dollface and Hacks and made an appearance in the 2019 film Can You Keep A Secret?

However, the reports suggest that Asghari is now eyeing becoming a part of major projects to pave his way into Hollywood.

An insider spilt the beans to The Sun, “Sam wants to play a positive role model for young Persian men, rather than the villains they are usually portrayed as.

“He has been working on his screen fighting skills and has upped his training in mixed martial arts and undertaken stunt classes,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Asghari is starring in an upcoming film Hot Seat which also stars Mel Gibson along with Kevin Dillon and Shannen Doherty.

The movie is slated to unveil to viewers next month.

The aspiring actor is over the moon to welcome the project as he hyped up his fans on Instagram by writing, “Get your popcorn ready. Get ready for some action.”

