Monday Jun 20 2022
Snoop Dogg makes sweet gesture to Eminem

Snoop Dogg surprised music lovers on Saturday when he shared a throwback picture of Eminem.

The rapper last year offended the Detroit native by saying that Eminem is not greatest of all time.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper reacted to him by releasing a diss track.

Their beef ended soon after some mutual friends intervened.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed together at Super Bowl Halftime show along with Dr Dre and some other rappers.

Snoop Dogg made the sweet gesture on his Instagram stories where he shared an Eminem photo from a popular Insta page, hiphop_rapgods.

