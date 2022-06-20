'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan

A stunning view of dark clouds on the sky during heavy rain in the morning hours in the Federal Capital on June 18, 2022. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued an advisory for all departments concerned to remain alert and vigilant as a series of heavy rains is starting in the country from today (Monday).



According to an advisory released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers will start in the upper and central parts of the country from today and is expected to continue till Wednesday.

The PMD warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may witness landslides and there is also a risk of flooding in streams, rivers and low-lying areas.

The NDMA has also urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency.

According to the advisory, all authorities concerned have been directed to secure billboards and hoardings from the effects of thunderstorms.

The NDMA further ordered provision of petroleum products for backup generators at municipal pumping stations and timely pre-placement of de-watering pumps due to the high-risk of urban flooding in cities.

Pre-monsoon rains in Karachi

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather alert, forecasting that parts of Sindh will receive the first spell of pre-monsoon rains on June 21-22 as a result of the extension of a westerly wave and moist southwest winds.

Under the wet spell, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur will witness rain with dust and thunderstorm on the night of June 21-22, while districts of Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot on 22-23 June.

Meanwhile, Karachi may also witness isolated dust-storm and light showers on June 22.