Monday Jun 20 2022
Karachi's restaurant slammed online for using 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes for promotional ad

Monday Jun 20, 2022

A fine dining restaurant in Karachi has recently landed into trouble after using Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s intense scene in a promotional advertisement for men’s day.

On Friday, the local eatery had launched their first promotional campaign on Instagram which featured the most heart-wrenching scene from the movie. 

In no time, the restaurant had earned ire from social media users who condemned this action and also called out the management to “issue an apology”.

One commented, “Wow this is highly insensitive and inappropriate. Did you even watch this film? Do u even know the premise of the movie?”

However, the restaurant defended against the online backlash and said that it was “just a concept” and “didn't mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone”.

The users, on the other hand, didn’t buy their gimmick with some suggested that they should not be defending their “cheap advertising”.

“The right thing to do at this point is to accept that a concept backfired and move on. Defending it is simply in bad taste,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is still going strong with their promotional ads featuring movie’s posters on social media.

