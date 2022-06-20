 
Johnny Depp takes stage first time since Amber Heard broke claims

Johnny Depp hyped up his fans with a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck’s show in Finland marking his first stage since his former wife claimed to be unable to pay $8.3 million in damages.

During her conversation on Dateline, Heard claimed that she can’t afford to pay the whopping amount to Depp after losing the blockbuster defamation lawsuit.

Unfazed by Heard’s claims, the Pirates of the Caribbean star set the stage of the Helsinki Blues Festival on fire and looked as charming as always.

Meanwhile, Heard has been creating a buzz on social media with his explosive interview in which she’s expressed to stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies.

"I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire. And the jury's not immune to that…how could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would've been impossible to avoid this,” Heard expressed.

“This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I've never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human,” she added.

