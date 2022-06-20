 
sports
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ramiz Raja announces Rs1m rewards to blind,deaf cricket teams

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

  • PCB chairman announces rewards in recognition of teams' performances at international level.
  • Meeting briefs steps, measures being taken to bolster Pakistan cricket’s foundations.
  • It also discusses 2022-23 cricket season for men’s side.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja announced rewards of Rs1 million for the blind and deaf cricket teams in a general body meeting, a statement issued by the PCB said Monday. 

The awards were announced in recognition of the teams' performances at the international level.

During the meeting, which took place at the National High-Performance Centre, the general body considered and expressed their views on the audited accounts and PCB annual report, which are now available for viewing and downloading at the corporate website under the "documents" section.

Pakistan men’s sides were presently ranked fifth in Tests and, third in ODIs and T20Is, while they are placed in the fourth position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which is a qualifying event for the 2023 World Cup, the documents showed.

The meeting briefed the steps and measures being taken to bolster Pakistan cricket’s foundations by strengthening cricket at the grassroots level.

It also discussed the 2022-23 cricket season for the men’s side, including the tour to Sri Lanka for two Tests and the ACC T20 Asia Cup, Netherlands for three ODIs and Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October. 

The subsequent home series includes split tours by England and New Zealand, while the West Indies will return for three T20Is in January/February 2023.

The women’s side will feature in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and T20 World Cups in South Africa, while their ICC Women’s Championship fixtures will be against Ireland at home and away in Australia.

The general body meeting was held following January’s elections of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association. This meant under Clause 24(1), the requisite quorum was available for convening the meeting.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting, while Syed Sultan Shah, chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and Irfan Miraj, president of Deaf Cricket Association also attended the meeting along with their office-bearers. 

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain and Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer also attended the meeting as ex-officio members.

More From Sports:

Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022

Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022
Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood

Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood
WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family
Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat

Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat
WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help
Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast
England set new record for highest ODI total

England set new record for highest ODI total
New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup

New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup
Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire
Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl

Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl

Latest

view all