Monday Jun 20 2022
Princess Charlene steps out with husband amid absurd claims about relationship

Princess Charlene attended the glamorous Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17 with husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, just days after recovering from COVID and months after absurd claims about their relationship.

As per Express UK, the ailing princess tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, months after returning to Monaco following a prolonged ENT illness that kept her away from her family for months as she received treatment in Switzerland.

Charlene made heads turn at the festival as she stunned fans and supporters in a gorgeous £2,670 emerald green outfit.

The public appearance also marked one of Charlene’s only engagements since bombshell claims from several French outlets that Albert was paying her upwards of $12 million annually to keep up with royal duties.

Friends of the royal couple then categorically denied the claims, saying: “Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay.”

Soon after, Monaco Palace issued a statement on June 5 confirming that Charlene had come down with COVID. The statement said: “Showing a few symptoms, HSH Princess Charlene was diagnosed positive for a COVID-19 screening test.”

“In accordance with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days. Her state of health does not cause any concern,” the statement further clarified. 

