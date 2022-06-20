 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight

Beyonce has announced that she's going to drop her first single "Break My Soul” from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album “Renaissance” tonight.

The Grammy winner announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.

The singing sensation delighted fans as she shared the news in the bio of her social media pages, writing "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET."

The track would be the first single off of her upcoming seventh studio album, "Renaissance," which is due out July 29.

Beyoncé's last single was "Black Parade," which released in 2020 to commemorate Juneteenth. Her visual album "Black Is King" released the same year. Her last full-length album was 2016's "Lemonade."

