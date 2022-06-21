 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William hits 'sad reality' at 40 as 'wingman' resides across the pond

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Prince William hits sad reality at 40 as wingman resides across the pond
Prince William hits 'sad reality' at 40 as 'wingman' resides across the pond

Prince William is marking a special life milestone without brother Prince Harry by his side.

The Duke of Cambridge, who has turned 40 today, is spending birthday with family sans brother across the pond. 

Natalie Oliveri wrote in 9Honey, an Australian news outlet, that “Prince Harry, once his brother’s wingman, is thousands of kilometres away living an entirely different life to the one he and William had envisioned growing up in Kensington Palace together when they were children.”

Ms Oliveri added: “The sad reality is one brother has chosen to step away from his royal role, leaving the other to carry the burden of duty alone.”

Meanwhile,  Daily Mail earlier reported that Prince William is “mourning” the loss of is brother after hitting “rock bottom” in their relationship.

Harry left UK in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle after stepping down as a senior royal. Upon his brief return last month, the brothers were seemingly in a rift in the public eye.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'not a natural King' just like grandmother Queen: Insider

Prince William 'not a natural King' just like grandmother Queen: Insider
Prince William pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 40th birthday

Prince William pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 40th birthday
Meghan Markle 'emotional cruelty' row 'fires up' Americans: Expert

Meghan Markle 'emotional cruelty' row 'fires up' Americans: Expert
Princess Diana 'heartbreak' as Harry no longer 'revenge' against Prince Charles

Princess Diana 'heartbreak' as Harry no longer 'revenge' against Prince Charles
Amber Heard declared 'most beautiful woman' with 'secret Greek formula'

Amber Heard declared 'most beautiful woman' with 'secret Greek formula'
Johnny Depp 'not even talking about trial' as Amber Heard plays sore loser

Johnny Depp 'not even talking about trial' as Amber Heard plays sore loser
Elon Musk transgender child files to remove surname after his 'nightmare' remark

Elon Musk transgender child files to remove surname after his 'nightmare' remark
Khloé Kardashian 'mystery man' makes her 'feel good' after Tristan Thompson split

Khloé Kardashian 'mystery man' makes her 'feel good' after Tristan Thompson split
Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy

Prince Andrew and William's feud may create new threats for Queen, Charles and monarchy
Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson
Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight

Beyonce delights fans as she drops her new single 'Break My Soul' tonight
Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed

Latest

view all