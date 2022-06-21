 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Kourtney Kardashian's kids make sweet Father's Day cards for stepdad Travis Barker

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's kids make sweet Father's Day cards for stepdad Travis Barker

Travis Barker received extra love this Father's Day.

The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian in an extravagant ceremony in Italy, celebrated Father’s Day 2022 with his blended family circle.

The musician, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Monday and posted sweet pictures of Father's Day handwritten cards he received from his wife Kourtney’s kids — Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — whom she shares with her ex-Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind," Penelope wrote. "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy."

As for Reign, he kept his message short and sweet, "Dear Travis happy fathers day." He included a drawing of two stick figures, who are seemingly Travis and Kourtney.

The All The Small Things crooner also received love from his kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-Shanna Moakler.

He is also a father figure to Moakler's child Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex-Oscar De La Hoya.

On Sunday, Barker and Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into their Father’s Day celebrations including the outing with Landon, Alabama and Atiana and enjoyed their lunch in an intimate and beautiful backyard setting.

