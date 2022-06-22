Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘hell bent’ on establishing modern monarchy

file footage

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William are reportedly ‘hell-bent’ on saving the monarchy from extinction by refurbishing it as a ‘modern’ version, as per several royal experts quoted by OK! Magazine.



Talking about what kind of a monarch Prince William would make as he approaches his milestone 40th birthday, royal experts seem to unanimously agree that William will be a ‘caring, truly modern’ monarch, especially with the help of his wife, Kate.

As per royal author Robert Jobson: “King William V and his consort, Queen Catherine, will be... devoted to each other, the monarchy and their people.”

“They are a dynamic duo, hell-bent on making as much of a difference as they can,” Jobson added.

He further said: “They have a perfect blend of warmth and steely determination which means the monarchy as a 21st century institution will be safe in their hands.”