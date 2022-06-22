 
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Web Desk

Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who has moved on after his split with Angelina Jolie, said that 'I think all our hearts are broken'. 

Speaking to the latest edition of British GQ, the 58-year-old actor has given a bleak assessment of the human condition as he moved on from the collapse of his five year marriage to the Maleficent actress in 2016.

He said emotional turmoil and deep sadness are an inevitable part of growth, saying: 'I think all our hearts are broken'. 

"I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family," he added.

'What’s that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth.'

The actor spent 18-months attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while embracing the group's core principles of abstinence from all mind altering substances, and honesty regarding the nature of addiction in 2016.

'I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,' he explained. 'Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.'

'I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,' he said of his past smoking habit. 'It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.' 

Pitt believes that all of us experience wrenching heartache at some point in our lives, though he himself embraced a life of abstinence that began shortly after his divorce from Jolie in 2016.

