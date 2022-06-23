Johnny Depp 'scissors fingers' sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark

Johnny Depp value has risen yet again, thanks to Amber Heard.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star's famous props from movie Edward Scissorhands, have witnessed a whopping $81,250 market value, after Amber Heard mentioned his 'scissor fingers' in her recent interview.

The hands Depp wore in the 1990 Tim Burton classic have been sold on Wednesday, twice the price they were predicted by the experts.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie, Amber shared her two cents about attorney Camille Vasquez accusing her of exuding 'performance of the year' at the stand in her high profile defamation case against Depp.

"Says the lawyer of the man who convinced the world he has scissors for fingers? I am the performer?" remarked Amber.



Meanwhile, the actress is all set to write a tell-all book of her journey.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it,” a source told OK! magazine on Tuesday. “At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

