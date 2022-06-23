 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp 'scissors fingers' sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Johnny Depp scissors fingers sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark
Johnny Depp 'scissors fingers' sell for TWICE value after Amber Heard bizarre remark

Johnny Depp value has risen yet again, thanks to Amber Heard.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star's famous props from movie Edward Scissorhands, have witnessed a whopping $81,250 market value, after Amber Heard mentioned his 'scissor fingers' in her recent interview.

The hands Depp wore in the 1990 Tim Burton classic have been sold on Wednesday, twice the price they were predicted by the experts.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie, Amber shared her two cents about attorney Camille Vasquez accusing her of exuding 'performance of the year' at the stand in her high profile defamation case against Depp.

"Says the lawyer of the man who convinced the world he has scissors for fingers? I am the performer?" remarked Amber.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to write a tell-all book of her journey.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it,” a source told OK! magazine on Tuesday. “At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana would be 'thrilled to pieces' with William, Harry condition: Royal chef

Princess Diana would be 'thrilled to pieces' with William, Harry condition: Royal chef
Prince Harry 'keen' on working against Putin after royal military 'stung': Report

Prince Harry 'keen' on working against Putin after royal military 'stung': Report
Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip

Kylie Jenner accused of 'killing earth' after taking $70M private jet on 30-minute trip
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker breakup after two years!

Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker breakup after two years!
Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler

Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler
Meghan Markle's critics unite against Amber Heard

Meghan Markle's critics unite against Amber Heard

Shakira and Gerard Pique have made a compromise?

Shakira and Gerard Pique have made a compromise?
Hailey Bieber sued for trademark infringement over 'Rhode' beauty brand

Hailey Bieber sued for trademark infringement over 'Rhode' beauty brand
Justin Bieber's bond with wife Hailey Bieber is ‘unbreakable’

Justin Bieber's bond with wife Hailey Bieber is ‘unbreakable’
Queen surprises Britons with health update in new royal outing

Queen surprises Britons with health update in new royal outing
Prince William was left ‘furious’ on royal Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton

Prince William was left ‘furious’ on royal Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton
Prince Charles asked to take back Prince Harry’s titles over ‘appalling’ behaviour

Prince Charles asked to take back Prince Harry’s titles over ‘appalling’ behaviour

Latest

view all