Thursday Jun 23 2022
Arjun Kapoor opens up about battling obesity for past 20 years

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Arjun Kapoor has recently opened up about his “deep-rooted” battle with obesity and how he initiated his journey towards fitness.

“I have been battling obesity since I can remember. My battle is very deep-rooted; I fight it every day with a smile on my face. There are some really bad days also,” said the 2 States star in an interview with ETimes.

Elaborating on the implications of obesity, the Panipat actor remarked, “Obesity leads to sugar issues, heart problems and blood pressure… the way food is looked at in our country, there’s always an excess. You have to realise how to take care of yourself.”

The Gunday star noted that he could put on weight “by just breathing around food” which is why he had to be aware of whatever he ingested.

Arjun also mentioned that he wanted to get fitter but for the right reasons.

“I think I have now got back to being fit, taking care of my body, loving myself and valuing my body. You have to try to lose weight for the right reasons, it can’t just be for the superficial part, which obviously exists.

The Half Girlfriend actor also added that he felt good to be an inspiration for someone out there.

“I am happy that I can inspire them, but I am as vulnerable as the next person,” he told the outlet.

Apart from fitness journey, Arjun has also turned to yoga because of his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

While sharing his experience, the actor observed, “In recent times, my mind was very restless and that is when yoga came in. I wanted to calm myself, and yoga helped me go back to meditating, breathing and just calming my mind.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has three movie projects Kutte, Ek Villain 2 and The Lady Killer in the pipeline. 

