Thursday Jun 23 2022
Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’

Eminem dished his views on rapping about mental health and addiction in his latest interview as he revealed that it has been therapeutic for him.

In a conversation with Sway in the Morning show on Sirius XM Radio, the Venom hit-maker was asked how rapping about mental health and addiction was transformative to him

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, lauded the genre saying, "I think that's one of the great things about rap music... is that you could put so much of your life in it."

"I was just trying to figure out how to expand on that and I kinda got lost,” the 15-time Grammy Award winner added.

Eminem continued: “It’s therapeutic and it’s, you know, that’s how it’s always been for me.”

Previously, the 49-year-old musician has rapped about his mental health struggles in his tracks including his album Recovery in which he wrote lyrics about his addiction to prescription pills.

"In 2007, I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital. I was close to 230 pounds. I'm not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas," he told Men’s Journal in 2015 discussing his 2007 drug overdose.

He added, "The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly."

