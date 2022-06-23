 
Weather update: Light showers with dust storm likely in Karachi today again

A general view shows Karachi on May 18 during a dust storm. — AFP
A general view shows Karachi on May 18 during a dust storm. — AFP

Karachi is likely to receive light rain with a dust storm today (Thursday) again as a result of a weather system formed due to humidity and hot weather, a day after heavy downpour with strong winds in the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

An unexpected but strong spell of rain following a dust storm lashed different areas of Karachi Wednesday evening.

A brief statement issued by the Met department said that the temperature may rise up to 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature may be recorded at 36-38°C today. Winds blowing from the sea may hit the city in the evening during the next two days.

Meanwhile, extremely hot weather is likely to return to central and upper Sindh from June 24, PMD forecast.

During the hot spell, mercury in Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot and Nawabshah may shoot up to 48°C.

