Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish hyped up the concertgoers at Coachella 2022 but not many knew that the singer used a body double at the Music Festival in Indio, California.

During her conversation on Apple Music's The Matt Wilkinson Show on Tuesday, the Bad Guy hit-maker made a surprising confession.

“At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before," she said.

"We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,” the 20-year-old singer detailed.

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me.

"And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses,” she said.