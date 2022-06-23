 
sports
Thursday Jun 23 2022
‘We should ask for forgiveness’, Shaheen Afridi says on Afghanistan earthquake

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi reacts. — Reuters

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said Thursday people should seek forgiveness and look out for the needy ones after a massive earthquake struck Afghanistan, leaving several parts of the country devastated.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km, (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.

The earthquake killed some 1,000 people and injured 1,500 injured, he said. More than 3,000 houses were destroyed. The toll makes it Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in two decades, according to US government data.

In response, the pacer said he was devastated to know about the damage that the earthquake has caused.

“We should ask for forgiveness and take extra care of the needy people around us. May Almighty make it easier for the people of Afghanistan,” Afridi prayed.

Veteran Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan also appealed for donations, a day earlier, to help the quake victims in his country and sought help from Pakistani and Indian cricketers.

Taking to Twitter, Khan mourned the loss and assured to support his people in this tough time. The star cricketer initiated fundraising and nominated fellow cricketers worldwide to join him in this great cause.

“I also want to nominate three players, Shahid Afridi, Hardik Pandya and DJ Bravo to make a video and support this great cause,” he said.

