 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official portrait was unveiled on Thursday and as per reports, the Duke of Cambridge’s reaction was one for the books!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Cambridge for the portrait’s official unveiling, and much to the joy of royal fans, William’s sweet reaction was caught on camera!

As per Mirror UK, Prince William seemed taken aback by the size of the huge portrait, and quipped: “It’s quite big!”

He is then said to have let out a giggle as he viewed the picture with his wife Kate by his side.

William reportedly then told the portrait’s artist Jamie Coreth how amazing he found the piece.

The Duke of Cambridge is seen in a black suit with a white shirt and blue tie in the portrait, while Kate is seen dressed in the iconic emerald green Vampire’s Wife gown that she was seen in during a visit to Ireland in 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover
Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict
Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts
Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans
Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’

Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations
Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022
Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’

Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’

Latest

view all