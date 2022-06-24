Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official portrait was unveiled on Thursday and as per reports, the Duke of Cambridge’s reaction was one for the books!



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Cambridge for the portrait’s official unveiling, and much to the joy of royal fans, William’s sweet reaction was caught on camera!

As per Mirror UK, Prince William seemed taken aback by the size of the huge portrait, and quipped: “It’s quite big!”

He is then said to have let out a giggle as he viewed the picture with his wife Kate by his side.

William reportedly then told the portrait’s artist Jamie Coreth how amazing he found the piece.

The Duke of Cambridge is seen in a black suit with a white shirt and blue tie in the portrait, while Kate is seen dressed in the iconic emerald green Vampire’s Wife gown that she was seen in during a visit to Ireland in 2020.