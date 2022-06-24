 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry orchestrated Megxit in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have planned their royal exit, now known as Megxit, as early as in 2018, just months after getting married, with a royal expert claiming they couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey the same year, well before their bombshell 2021 interview.

Andrew Morton, the royal author who penned the biography for Harry’s mother Diana, recently sat down for the royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, and claimed: “Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married.”

He added: “So, they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on.”

Morton further said: “The irony is they had been given the keys to the first-class lounge when Prince Harry was given the position of Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth, which was effectively the Queen's way of saying 'you do the rest of the world, leave William and Catherine to do the UK where they will eventually be the Heads of State.'”

Harry and Meghan left their royal life in the UK behind in 2020, in what came to be known as Megxit. They then moved to the US, where they now live in Montecito with kids, Archie and Lilibet. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'
Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer
Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harrington to return as Lord Commander Jon Snow in GoT spin-off

Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harrington to return as Lord Commander Jon Snow in GoT spin-off

Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover
Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions
Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral

Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict
Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Latest

view all