Friday Jun 24 2022
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has received another honour in Britain days after winning the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

A wildlife rescue charity in Kent has announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has agreed to become the newest patron of Folly Wildlife Rescue centre in Kent.

It tweeted, “Following the success of our patron Jeff Beck's tour with his good friend Johnny Depp & Johnny's visit to Folly to see for himself the Trust's work with wildlife we're very pleased to announce that Johnny has done us the great honour of agreeing to become a patron. #JohnnyDepp.”

The animal rescue charity announced the honour for Depp days after he visited its hospital's care and vets units.

It wrote on its Facebook page: "Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.”

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"

