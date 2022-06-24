 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead roles will return to the big screens in February 2023 with an updated version.

The James Cameron directorial return will mark the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster movie after 3 decades of its original release as per Deadline.

The 1997 romance drama’s remastered version will hit the silver screens with 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate.

The announcement was made by Cameron’s producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment, Jon Landau, at Disney’s CineEurope event in Barcelona.

Landau even teased a short glimpse of the 3D interpretation of one of the Hollywood’s highest-grossing films during the event on Wednesday.

The movie, which also starred Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart in pivotal roles, garnered 14 Academy Award nominations and won 11 in 1998.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval

Brad Pitt was fooled into believing there was treasure buried under Château Miraval
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in black as she stepped out to visit Ben Affleck

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US

Gerard Pique stops Shakira from taking their kids to US
Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square

Zoha Zuberi features on Spotify digital billboard at Times Square
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling spotted shooting for ‘Barbie’: See pics
Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker
Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics

Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics
Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails
Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech
Kendall Jenner told Devin Booker to give her 'space and time': reports

Kendall Jenner told Devin Booker to give her 'space and time': reports
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch
Johnny Depp lamented 'death of journalistic integrity': influencer reveals

Johnny Depp lamented 'death of journalistic integrity': influencer reveals

Latest

view all