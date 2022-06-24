‘Titanic’ returning to big screens with updated version to celebrate 25th anniversary

Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead roles will return to the big screens in February 2023 with an updated version.



The James Cameron directorial return will mark the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster movie after 3 decades of its original release as per Deadline.

The 1997 romance drama’s remastered version will hit the silver screens with 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate.

The announcement was made by Cameron’s producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment, Jon Landau, at Disney’s CineEurope event in Barcelona.

Landau even teased a short glimpse of the 3D interpretation of one of the Hollywood’s highest-grossing films during the event on Wednesday.

The movie, which also starred Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart in pivotal roles, garnered 14 Academy Award nominations and won 11 in 1998.