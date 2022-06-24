Grammy Winner Arooj Aftab, Badshah collaboration underway?

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has caused a whirlwind of speculation about her collaboration with Bollywood singer Badshah after posting pictures on her social media handle.

It all started with Grammy Winner’s story about a ‘night out with the Garmi singer and left fans curious post their meetup.

For the unversed, Bobby Friction is a DJ and he is also tagged in the post.

This further fans the flames of speculations that there is a collab brewing between them.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist's last work was the cover of Udhero Na.

On the other hand, it seems that she’s working with musician Petros Klampanis on something. The two last performed together with violinist and composer Darian Donovan Thomas and harp player Maeve Gil Christ in London. Interestingly, they’ve been touring together for a while now.



Meanwhile, the Indian hip-hop artist Badshah recently released his track Tauba.





