Meghan Markle left William ‘disgusted’ after ‘damaging’ attack on Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s 2021 allegations against Kate Middleton during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey reportedly left Prince William ‘disgusted’, reported The Telegraph.

Royal expert Tina Brown, the author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth, and the Turmoil, sounded off on Meghan and Harry’s controversial Oprah interview soon after the tête-à-tête was released.

Talking about Meghan’s claims that Kate made her cry in the leadup to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Brown told The Telegraph: “William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate, because she can’t answer back.

She then referenced Prince Harry’s still-pending memoir, touted to feature bombshell royal secrets, and said: “But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

For those unversed, Meghan’s comments were offered as a clarification to years-long rumours that she had made Kate cry during her wedding preparations. Meghan instead told Oprah that the ‘reverse happened’.



