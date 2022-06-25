 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Reuters

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: Its a dark day for US women
Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

GLASTONBURY, England: Billie Eilish said it was a "dark day" for American women when she made history by becoming the youngest ever solo performer on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage on Friday night.

The 20-year-old multi-Grammy winner made the comment midway through a crowd-pleasing set that kicked off with hit "Bury a Friend" and ended with "Bad Guy" and "Happier Than Ever".

Without directly referencing Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, which recognised women's constitutional right to abortion, Eilish said: "Today us a really dark day for women in the U.S."

"I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it anymore in this moment."

She then dedicated "Your Power", a song about abusing power, to the subject.

Near the end of the set, she told the crowd that she was "so undeserving" of headlining.

"Thank you for letting me do it," she said. "I am so honoured to be here."

Eilish closed the first full day of music at the festival in southwest England, which returned for its 50th anniversary two years later than planned after the pandemic scuppered the 2020 and 2021 events.

Other acts on Friday included Wet Leg, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert
Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'

Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'
Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'

Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'
US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'
David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'
What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?

What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?
'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Prince Harry’s way of dealing with royal drama branded ‘stupid’

Prince Harry’s way of dealing with royal drama branded ‘stupid’
Prince William ‘born knowing royal job’ as Prince Harry relegated to sideline

Prince William ‘born knowing royal job’ as Prince Harry relegated to sideline

Latest

view all