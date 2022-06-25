 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Kareena Kapoor drops adorable childhood snap of Karishma Kapoor on birthday

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Kareena Kapoor extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to her sister Karishma Kapoor with a sweet social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz star dropped an adorable childhood photo of the Dil To Pagal Hai actor to celebrate her big day.

“To the pride of our family,” the Bollywood diva captioned the pic. “This is my most favourite picture of you.”

“Aaj Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo,” Kareena added. “#just the best sister ever.”

The cute photo features a little Karishma standing by the balcony posing for the camera with an adorable smile on her face.

Following Kareena’s request, her industry friends and fans poured in their wishes for the star who just turned 48-year-old.

“Ohhh lolo,” wrote Amrita Arora. “Happy birthday to our loveliest.”

Neha Dhupia commented, “Happy birthday lolo” while director Zoya Akhtar added, “How cute happy b Lolo.”

Ranveer Singh dropped hearts on the post while Dia Mirza wrote, “Happppppyyyyyy birthday.” 

