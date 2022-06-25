 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Bella Hadid is pretty in pink as she joins dad Mohamed Hadid, model Lori Harvey

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Bella Hadid oozed her charm in a pink bustier dress as she was papped arriving at a lunch party in West Hollywood on Friday.

The supermodel was papped turning heads with her slinky asymmetrical outfit as she joined her father Mohamed Hadid and model Lori Harvey.

Putting her long legs on display, Bella rocked strappy black heels and carried a matching chic shoulder bag.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail
The 25-year-old model looked classy as she completed her look with silver chunky earrings and multiple stylish rings.

The runway sensation toed her hair in a ponytail and let her thick bangs cover her forehead as the nude lipstick and hint of eyeliner made her look glamorous.

The model and her famous realtor dad were supporting Kin Euphorics - the non-alcoholic beverage. Bella co-founded the label along with her partner Jen Batchelor.

