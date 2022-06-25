Harry Styles 'devastated' over US court's decision, shares Michelle Obama's emotional post

Musician Harry Styles is heartbroken as the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling on Friday (June 24th) means that millions of women across America will lose their constitutional right to abortion.



In 1973, the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States would protect a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. Under the new rules, individual states will be able to choose whether they want to ban the procedure or allow abortions to take place.

A large number of celebrities have taken to social media to react to the ruling, including Harry Styles.

Taking to Instagram, the singer and actor shared his thoughts over the new rules, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other,” he wrote.

“We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America,” the star continued.

Harry also shared a post from former First Lady Michelle Obama who has spoken out about her “heartbreak” following the decision



She wrote in a post “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”



“I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land,” the 58-year-old continued.

“This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again,” she continued before urging people to continue to fight.



She added that we are “doomed to repeat” history’s mistakes before saying the “horrifying decision will have devastating consequences”.

“Our hearts may be broke today but tomorrow, we’ve got to get up and find he courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve,” she concluded.

Taylor Swift also shared Michelle Obama’s post and wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that."