Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker recently opened up that she had an abortion in 2020.



On Friday, Meadow turned to Instagram and shared her sentiments moments after US Supreme Court ruling came which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended women’s abortion rights.

“There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion,” she wrote.

She also mentioned, “Today marks a huge setback in history - a profound injustice to women across the United States.”

She went on to share that her experience was “private and personal” however, she informed that she was “lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process”.

Nevertheless, she expressed concerns for other women in her position.

“Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalises females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all,” she remarked.

In the end, Meadow suggested, “Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions.”

For the unversed, Meadow is the only daughter of the Fast and Furious late actor who died in 2013 in a car crash.

