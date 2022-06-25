 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women of the armed forces.

Kate Middleton celebrated the Armed Forces Day with a touching personal message.

Stunning photos of the Duchess were shared on the official Instagram handle of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In her message, Kate Middleton says, “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world.

“Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

“Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”


