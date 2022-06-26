 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s former friend and business advisor Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne has made startling revelations about the Duchess of Sussex.

In an opinion piece for Daily Mail in January 2020, Gina said she first came across Meghan in 2014 when she was still acting in the US legal drama Suits.

They quickly became much more than a client and became close friends after only a few meetings.

Meghan started valuing Gina’s advice in both her professional and personal life and showed that she took real note of it.

Gina said, “I'm afraid, however, that I had real misgivings when I realised she wanted [Prince] Harry to propose to her.”

“I doubted whether Meghan would be able to sustain the unrelenting pressure of being Harry's girlfriend, let alone – wonder of wonders – his wife.

“The moment she told me their relationship was looking serious, my enthusiasm turned to concern. For both of them.”

The report further quoting Gina as saying, “Her (Meghan) reaction was to hold up her hand and silence me.

“Save it,' she said, in a steely manner I had not noticed before. 'I don't wanna hear it... this is a positive time in my life,” Gina said about Meghan’s reply to her.

She revealed that it was the beginning of the end of their friendship and professional relationship.

“She (Meghan) is a very ambitious woman and, when it is time to move on in her life, Meghan has a way of closing the door on the past, as she did with her father, her siblings, her first husband and with me,” Gina continued.

“I believed then, as I do now, that she was no ingenue, but a worldly-wise woman on the mission of her life, the mission to bag not any old prince, but The Prince!”

