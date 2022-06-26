Kate Middleton looks 'as dead as a dodo' in couple portrait with Prince William

Kate Middleton is blasted over her new portrait with husband Prince William.

The painting, unveiled this week in Cambridgeshire, features the Duchess in a green gown coupled with William in a black tuxedo.

Speaking about the piece of art, The Daily Mail critic AN Wilson branded the future Queen a 'boring doll'.

He said: “Kate looks like a 'strangely boring doll' as the portrait doesn't show her 'inner magic'.

“The real Duchess of Cambridge cheers everyone up with her radiant smile.

“However the figure in this painting is wistful, slightly petulant and actually unrecognisable as Our Kate.”

Meanwhile, The Times Rachel Campbell-Johnston dubbed the husband and wife 'mannequins' in the artwork.



She said: “Here is a swagger portrait for the modern day monarchy.

“They can't look too flashy. They mustn't dress too flamboyantly.

“The couple pose like mannequins made to advertise a modern monarchy.



“But if you want to see them in replica you would probably do better to go to Madame Tussauds.”