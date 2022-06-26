Kim Kardashian ‘NEVER’ advised boyfriend Pete Davidson to appear on ‘The Kardashians’: reports

The Kardashians' showrunner Danielle King is talking about introducing Pete Davidson on the show and how it's been the couple's decision.

The first season of The Kardashians recently wrapped up and while Pete didn't make an appearance on the show, his voiceover was a part of the post-credits scene in the finale episode.

Recently, The Kardashians showrunner, Danielle King spoke about the same in interaction with Deadline and noted how it wasn't Kim Kardashian's idea to have him on the show.

In an interview alongside Kris Jenner for Deadline's Crew Call podcast, King spoke maintained that Davidson's future on the series depends on him and Kardashian who have the final call.

Speaking about the comedian's absence from the first season, she added, "Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It's always up to the significant other, or the peripheral person that they're dealing with. If they wanna join in on the fun, more power to them, we're happy to cover that."

The couple who began dating last year went public with their romance earlier this year after going Instagram official as well as hitting the red carpet together.

In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Kim revealed how Davidson and she began dating and revealed that it was her who made the first move.

Kim also gushed about Davidson at several moments on the show as she maintained that the best word to describe him would be "genuine."

The reality TV star also stated that she found her relationship with Pete extremely normal and is enjoying how they can watch a series together and how she can step out with him without wearing makeup and sharing skincare routines with him.



