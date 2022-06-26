 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depps reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vazquez recently spilt the beans on her Hollywood A-list client Johnny Depp's reaction to winning the verdict.

During her conversation with Hola! this week, the attorney recalled, “The court was very kind to provide us with a breakout room that we used for lunch and meetings.

“We FaceTimed him; he was so relieved, so happy, and grateful. It was nice to see him smile,” she added.

“A mutual friend of ours and I were speaking, and he said, 'I haven't seen Johnny smile like that in six years.' And it's true,” the attorney continued.

“There's a piece to him now that he just didn't have before. He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful; he was moved.

“We all were. I still get a bit emotional about it-to give him his life back,” she added.

"When we got a notification that the verdict would be read, we were in a very intense game of Monopoly. And despite how intense it was, we quickly went through all our money.

“And then we had a little dance party to get our wiggles out. And then we get the verdict. It's overwhelmingly positive for Johnny [Depp], and we immediately got him on the phone,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details

Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details
Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'
How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’

How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’
Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family

Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week
Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’

Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’
Kim Kardashian ‘NEVER’ advised boyfriend Pete Davidson to appear on ‘The Kardashians’: reports

Kim Kardashian ‘NEVER’ advised boyfriend Pete Davidson to appear on ‘The Kardashians’: reports
Prince Charles wants history of slave trade taught in British schools

Prince Charles wants history of slave trade taught in British schools
BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic
Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell should be kept ‘in a cage forever’

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell should be kept ‘in a cage forever’
Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?

Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?

Latest

view all