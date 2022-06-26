 
entertainment
Lily Anne Harrison announces her first pregnancy, actor shares pic with her baby bump

Lily Anne Harrison has shared that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Lily and Peter Facinelli are expanding their family and the Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced her pregnancy in a cheeky Instagram post on Saturday, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, "Not a burrito belly "

"You're pregnant?  Why didn't you tell me?" Facinelli, 48, joked in the comments.

The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and '90s teen rom-com, Can't Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: "Glowing… 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes "

Dad jokes aside, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Facinelli still holds his Twilight character, Dr. Carlisle Cullen, close to his heart. 

