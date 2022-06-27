 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip orchestrated by Princess Eugenie: Details

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month is said to have been orchestrated and managed by Princess Eugenie, the only royal who isn’t icy with them as per a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK earlier this month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking their first visit with their two kids Archie and Lilibet since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Express UK quoted royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams talking about the same and Eugenie’s subsequent involvement in the short trip given her close relationship with both Harry and Meghan.

“A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about,” he said.

Fitzwilliams continued: “Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that.”

The royal expert then confirmed that while the Jubilee visit went without any major mishaps with the Sussexes, their relations with the royal family remain icy.

As per Fitzwilliams: “Apart from Princess Eugenie, the relations with the Royal Family are pretty icy at the moment, as far as we know. That isn’t to Harry and Meghan’s' advantage, the jobs they get are jobs because they’re royal and that's a fact.”

“A form of reconciliation would make sense, to get one is another matter,” he concluded. 


More From Entertainment:

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' battle for No. 1 With $30.5 million rach at box office

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' battle for No. 1 With $30.5 million rach at box office

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars past $1 billion, overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars past $1 billion, overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally
Prince Harry’s royal rift compared to former King Edward who left throne for love

Prince Harry’s royal rift compared to former King Edward who left throne for love
Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'

Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'
Prince William and Harry fallout - Diana would be mortified, says royal author

Prince William and Harry fallout - Diana would be mortified, says royal author

Lily Anne Harrison announces her first pregnancy, actor shares pic with her baby bump

Lily Anne Harrison announces her first pregnancy, actor shares pic with her baby bump
Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber
Queen 'never liked' Buckingham Palace

Queen 'never liked' Buckingham Palace
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic
Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer
Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch
Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Latest

view all