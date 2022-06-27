 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans
Amber Heard friend Jason Momoa fights for world’s oceans

Amber Heard friend and Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa Sunday called for the world´s oceans to be protected, on the eve of a long-delayed UN conference on the issue.

Jason said, "The ocean needs us. Without a healthy ocean life, our planet as we know it would not exist."

"We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship and build a moment for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature."

Hawaiian-born Momoa, who portrays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe movies, was speaking at a youth gathering outside the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

They were joined at the Carcavelos beach by Portugal´s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is Portuguese. (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety
Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury

Diana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Channing Tatum hits 17 million followers on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Meghan Markle and Harry choose not to react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell who had ties with Prince Andrew put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez praised for reaction to people tattooing bodies with her face

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring

Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring
Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip orchestrated by Princess Eugenie: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK trip orchestrated by Princess Eugenie: Details

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' battle for No. 1 With $30.5 million rach at box office

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' battle for No. 1 With $30.5 million rach at box office

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars past $1 billion, overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars past $1 billion, overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally
Prince Harry’s royal rift compared to former King Edward who left throne for love

Prince Harry’s royal rift compared to former King Edward who left throne for love
Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'

Kim Kardashian flaunts her trim abs and toned legs as she shares pool photo of 'lazy Sunday'

Latest

view all