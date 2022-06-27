 
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received congratulatory messages as they announce their pregnancy three months after tying the knot.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star unveiled the good news for her fans and friends in the industry.

Since then, the Bollywood’s most loved couple is garnering good wishes and love from their followers and fellow celebrities.

Hollywood icon Gal Gadot, the global sensation Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and others showered love on the parents-to-be.

The Red Notice star dropped hearts under Bhatt’s announcement post on the photo sharing app.

Johar was over the moon on the delightful announcement as he wrote, “Heart is bursting.” He also shared a story on his social media handle.

So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can’t express my feelings.. so so so excited! Love you Both,” the director captioned the post.

The Matrix Resurrections actor also expressed her excitement on the news as she commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.”

Malaika Arora sent her blessings to the couple, “God bless,” whereas as Pareeniti Chopra said, “Congratss lovers!!”

Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdaan also sent her love to the couple, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”

Ishaan Khattar, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha and others also congratulated Bhatt and Kapoor. 

