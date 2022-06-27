 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan wants urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Piers Morgan demands urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’
Piers Morgan demands urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has demanded urgent ‘full transparency’ into the claims Prince Charles received 3 million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags.

Commenting of the Sunday Times reporter Gabriel Pogrund tweet where he shared the news about the future king, Piers Morgan praised the correspondent, saying “Very good scoop (again) by Gabriel..”

“Very bad look for Charles. This stinks. Can’t have the next Monarch accepting bagfuls of cash from controversial political figures - how many more times has this kind of thing happened?”, he said.

Piers Morgan also demanded urgent full transparency into the matter.

“Need urgent full transparency,” he concluded.

The Sunday Times reported that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally between 2011 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles office has clarified that charity donations accepted by him were handled correctly.

"Charitable donations received from Sheikh were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY

Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY
Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London
Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’

Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’
Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award
Paul McCartney under fire for featuring Johnny Depp clip at Glastonbury

Paul McCartney under fire for featuring Johnny Depp clip at Glastonbury
Ben Affleck’s son crashes Lamborghini while outing with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s son crashes Lamborghini while outing with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says
BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'

BTS' J-Hope announces solo album 'Jack in the Box'
David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

David Beckham drops heart-warming tribute for mother with rare throwback snaps

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose

Johnny Depp concerned for his daughter Lily Rose

Latest

view all