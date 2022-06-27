 
Monday Jun 27 2022
Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: 'someone can cope with chaos and toxicity'

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Nick Cannon has recently spoken up about his “failed relationships” in a latest interview.

According to The New York Post, Nick revealed, “I have failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships.” 

Earlier, Nick married to Mariah Carey in 2008 and welcomed twins after which they parted ways few months ago.

Nevertheless, the comedian-singer had dated several women including model Brittany Bell, DJ Abby De La Rosa and singer Alyssa Scott, in addition to Kim Kardashian and Christina Milian.

As of now, Nick is in relationship with model Bre Tiesi who is expecting her first baby with the singer.

When asked if Nick would return to the “altar again”, the Nobody Else singer replied, “God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

“I have probably had a few mid-life crises,” quipped the singer.

He continued, “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.”

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life,” added Nick.

