Monday Jun 27 2022
Meghan Markle leaves Americans puzzled with her royal title

Meghan Markle's image is significantly falling in the US, with many Americans "baffled" as to why she has not lost her royal title after her bombshell allegations against the royal family.

Meghan Markle, whose popularity has hit new low in the US, reportedly failed to win Americans.

According to the latest YouGov poll, the number of Americans who view the Duchess of Sussex "favourably" has nose-dived by 32 per cent over the past year.

“The popularity of Meghan and Harry in the US has declined significantly over the course of the year, and that will continue to decline,” royal family enthusiast Nile Gardiner told The Sun.

Gardiner claims Americans are puzzled as to how the 40-year-old held onto her royal title.

"Many Americans are bewildered as to why she is still the Duchess of Sussex when she speaks out so much against the monarchy," he said.

"There is no good reason she still holds a royal title."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unleash a series of accusations about the royal family in interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Meghan accused the royal family of refusing her help after she had suicidal thoughts and claimed an unnamed member was concerned about the colour of Archie's skin before he was born.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William are greatly admired by Americans, however a new poll reveals Meghan Markle is not.

