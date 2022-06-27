Queen Elizabeth all smiles as she arrives in Edinburgh to mark Royal Week

The Queen gave her fans a perfect treat as she arrived in Edinburgh with members of her family for the start of a week of royal events in the Scotland on Monday.



The 96-year-old monarch was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, for a traditional ceremony opening the Royal Family's Holyrood week.

Queen's decision to travel to Edinburgh was only confirmed earlier on the day due to her mobility issues. She took part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

During the ceremony, which marks the beginning of Royal Week in Scotland, the monarch is symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost.

But tradition dictates that she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

On Tuesday, The Queen will attend an armed forces ceremony in the gardens of Holyroodhouse.

All three services will be represented in the parade, which will mark the Platinum Jubilee in Scotland and pay tribute to her role as head of the UK armed forces.

The Queen will not take part in the annual garden party at Holyroodhouse on Wednesday. She is expected to be in residence at the palace - her official residence in the Scottish capital - until 1 July.