 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would be 'mortified' William 'wingman' Harry left him alone

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Princess Diana would be mortified William wingman Harry left him hanging
Princess Diana would be 'mortified' William 'wingman' Harry left him hanging

Princess Diana would be deeply hurt looking at her beloved sons, Prince William and Harry, growing apart.

Speaking about the late Princess of Wales, royal biographer Andrew Morton confessed Diana always thought Harry would be a support to William in his 'lonely' job.

Morton told Pod Save the Queen: "There is no question about it, she'd be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into this emotional tangle.

"She always said to me on numerous occasions that Harry was William's wing man, that he was the second boy born into the Royal Family.

"She even looked at the past and pointed out that most members of the Royal Family just have a girl and a boy like Princess Margaret or two girls like Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

"She really felt that Harry was there to support William in a very lonely job. She would find it very difficult that they are not communicating, at least not in public."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's way of conducting public affair is very similar to that of his mother Diana.

Mr Morton earlier revealed: "Prince Harry was and is a natural, he and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that.

"People do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet him. There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behaviour and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.

"And when I see Harry kneeling down with his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana. It transports you back 25, 30 years."

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly attempted suicide over call with girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly attempted suicide over call with girlfriend Megan Fox
Prince Andrew drives around Windsor as family ditches him for Scotland trip

Prince Andrew drives around Windsor as family ditches him for Scotland trip

Kate Middleton warned against ‘relentless Diana-ing’ of her image: Details

Kate Middleton warned against ‘relentless Diana-ing’ of her image: Details
Queen Elizabeth ‘will say yes to whatever Prince Harry asks’, reveals friend

Queen Elizabeth ‘will say yes to whatever Prince Harry asks’, reveals friend
Denise Van Outen oozes charm in denim mini-skirt: pic

Denise Van Outen oozes charm in denim mini-skirt: pic
Queen Elizabeth all smiles as she arrives in Edinburgh to mark Royal Week

Queen Elizabeth all smiles as she arrives in Edinburgh to mark Royal Week
Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s photo seemingly quashes break-up rumours

Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s photo seemingly quashes break-up rumours
Meghan Markle leaves Americans puzzled with her royal title

Meghan Markle leaves Americans puzzled with her royal title
Georgina Rodriguez sends temperatures soaring as she hits a beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez sends temperatures soaring as she hits a beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo
Prince Harry ‘can’t face’ William, Charles till memoir release, claims expert

Prince Harry ‘can’t face’ William, Charles till memoir release, claims expert
Khloe Kardashian enters her 38th year in style, puts her curvy physique on display

Khloe Kardashian enters her 38th year in style, puts her curvy physique on display
Son Ye Jin is pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin: ‘I’m so grateful’

Son Ye Jin is pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin: ‘I’m so grateful’

Latest

view all