Princess Diana would be 'mortified' William 'wingman' Harry left him alone

Princess Diana would be 'mortified' William 'wingman' Harry left him hanging

Princess Diana would be deeply hurt looking at her beloved sons, Prince William and Harry, growing apart.

Speaking about the late Princess of Wales, royal biographer Andrew Morton confessed Diana always thought Harry would be a support to William in his 'lonely' job.

Morton told Pod Save the Queen: "There is no question about it, she'd be mortified that William and Harry have got themselves into this emotional tangle.



"She always said to me on numerous occasions that Harry was William's wing man, that he was the second boy born into the Royal Family.

"She even looked at the past and pointed out that most members of the Royal Family just have a girl and a boy like Princess Margaret or two girls like Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

"She really felt that Harry was there to support William in a very lonely job. She would find it very difficult that they are not communicating, at least not in public."



Meanwhile, Prince Harry's way of conducting public affair is very similar to that of his mother Diana.

Mr Morton earlier revealed: "Prince Harry was and is a natural, he and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that.

"People do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet him. There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behaviour and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.

"And when I see Harry kneeling down with his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana. It transports you back 25, 30 years."